Woman in hospital after two vehicle smash on CQ highway
A WOMAN has been taken to hospital this afternoon after two vehicles collided on a major highway in the Central Highlands.
At 3.09pm, paramedics were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway, near Emerald.
Paramedics assessed three people at the scene.
An adult woman was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.
The other two people assessed were uninjured and declined hospital transportation.