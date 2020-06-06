Menu
Paramedics transported a woman to Emerald Hospital this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway.
Paramedics transported a woman to Emerald Hospital this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway.
Woman in hospital after two vehicle smash on CQ highway

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Jun 2020 4:45 PM
A WOMAN has been taken to hospital this afternoon after two vehicles collided on a major highway in the Central Highlands.

At 3.09pm, paramedics were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway, near Emerald.

Paramedics assessed three people at the scene.

An adult woman was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

The other two people assessed were uninjured and declined hospital transportation.

capricorn highway two-vehicle crash
