Paramedics responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Loch St, Emerald.

A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after two vehicles collided in Emerald.

At 6.12pm, paramedics were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Loch St.

The woman, who was in her 70s, is believed to have only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

She was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.