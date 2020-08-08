Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
For the second time this week a woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a whale while snorkelling off the coast of Western Australia.
For the second time this week a woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a whale while snorkelling off the coast of Western Australia.
News

Woman in hospital after whale encounter

8th Aug 2020 7:54 AM

A woman has landed in hospital after a close encounter with a whale off the coast of WA, the second such case in a week.

Perth woman Alicia Ramsay, 30, suffered bruised ribs and cuts after her collision with the 30-tonne creature, according to 9 News.

She was snorkelling as part of the Ningaloo Discovery Whale Shark tour when a female humpback and her calf arrived.

Ms Ramsey said the humpback swiped her with her fin when her calf swam between the snorkellers and its mother.

Humpback whales playing off of Fraser Island.
Humpback whales playing off of Fraser Island.

She had the wind knocked out of her, and barnacles on the whale's fin caused several cuts abrasions.

She was taken to Exmouth Hospital before being flown to Royal Perth Hospital.

Earlier this week a 29-year-old woman suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding when she was sandwiched between two whales while diving around the same area.

Humpback whales' migratory patterns send them north into warmer water to breed in late Autumn before they return south as the seasons head into Spring.

Originally published as Woman in hospital after whale encounter

whale wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        • 8th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
        Time running out to save GKI redevelopment and 1500 CQ jobs

        Premium Content Time running out to save GKI redevelopment and 1500 CQ jobs

        News GKI’s Resort developer is on the verge of walking away unless leaders can find the...

        BYTE ME: Preventing the dreaded computer lag

        Premium Content BYTE ME: Preventing the dreaded computer lag

        Opinion Keeping your gadget healthy is crucial to its long-term use.

        Panthers undermanned but excited for grand final replay

        Premium Content Panthers undermanned but excited for grand final replay

        Sport ‘It’s not ideal but it gives some of our younger fellas a chance to step up.’