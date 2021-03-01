Woman in serious condition after car rolls into tree

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following a single-vehicle rollover on Yeppoon Rd near Limestone Creek.

Emergency services were called to reports of the incident at 7.50am on Monday morning.

Initial reports suggest the vehicle rolled off the road and into a tree.

A woman was assessed by paramedics and was believed to have suffered lower back injuries.

She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

A critical care paramedic was on board for transport.