Woman in serious condition after crash at The Range

A woman was trapped in her vehicle after crashing into a tree at the intersection of Quarry and Denham Streets, The Range.

UPDATE 4.45PM: A woman has been freed from her vehicle and rushed to hospital after a crash at The Range Sunday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

It is understood a tow truck will remove the vehicle from the scene shortly.

INITIAL: Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash at The Range where a woman is trapped.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed a silver sedan had crashed into a tree at the intersection of Quarry and Denham Streets.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the woman was being extricated from the vehicle.

She said critical care paramedics were on scene assessing the woman who was in a serious condition.

Motorists should avoid the area.