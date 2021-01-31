Woman in serious condition after crash at The Range
UPDATE 4.45PM: A woman has been freed from her vehicle and rushed to hospital after a crash at The Range Sunday afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.
It is understood a tow truck will remove the vehicle from the scene shortly.
INITIAL: Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash at The Range where a woman is trapped.
A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed a silver sedan had crashed into a tree at the intersection of Quarry and Denham Streets.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the woman was being extricated from the vehicle.
She said critical care paramedics were on scene assessing the woman who was in a serious condition.
Motorists should avoid the area.
#TheRange - Paramedics, including Critical Care, are assessing one patient following a single-vehicle crash into a tree on Denham Street and Quarry Street just after 4pm.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 31, 2021