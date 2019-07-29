Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is in hospital in a serious condition after her ute rolled last night in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
A woman is in hospital in a serious condition after her ute rolled last night in the Sunshine Coast hinterland. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Woman in serious condition after crash on hinterland road

Ashley Carter
by
29th Jul 2019 6:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 30s has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a single-vehicle rollover at Kenilworth last night.

Emergency services were called to the rollover on Obi Obi Rd and Eumundi Kenilworth Rd just after 7.30pm, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

The ute had reportedly slid off the side of the road, hit a tree and rolled several times.

A woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition after her ute rolled in the Sunshine Coast hinterland on Sunday night.
A woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition after her ute rolled in the Sunshine Coast hinterland on Sunday night. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, had to be freed from the vehicle with hydraulic cutting equipment.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called and the woman was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition with abdominal, leg and pelvic injuries.

kenilworth obi obi road queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services rollover royal brisbane and women's hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man hospitalised after stabbing incident

    premium_icon Man hospitalised after stabbing incident

    News A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Rockhampton Sunday evening

    Cyclones unstoppable as 'best team in QBL competition'

    premium_icon Cyclones unstoppable as 'best team in QBL competition'

    News 'I honestly believe we're winning the competition'

    Rockets put up impressive fight against QBL ladder leaders

    premium_icon Rockets put up impressive fight against QBL ladder leaders

    News Rockhampton's core group of Ogilvy, O'Mara and Robateau shine again

    Yeppoon Swans continue stellar season with round 13 blitz

    premium_icon Yeppoon Swans continue stellar season with round 13 blitz

    News NAIDOC celebrations included in round 13 of AFLC