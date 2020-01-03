Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue crew winch an injured woman from the scene.
Woman in serious condition as boat crash probe ramps up

Melanie Plane
3rd Jan 2020 2:56 PM
THE VESSEL at the centre of Wednesday’s major boat crash on the Fitzroy River has been removed from the waterway as investigations into how the incident occurred continue.

A woman in her 60s was airlifted and nine others, including six young children, were taken to hospital after the boat smashed into the trees on the bank of the river about 7km upstream from the Ski Gardens boat ramp on Wednesday afternoon.

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said his department was leading the investigation into the marine incident.

“Three marine officers were dispatched from Gladstone to the crash site yesterday to begin a comprehensive investigation into circumstances leading up to the incident,” Mr Mitchell said.

“The vessel was retrieved from the Fitzroy River yesterday afternoon and is now at a secure holding yard for further technical investigations.”

The boat crashed into trees on the bank.
Mr Mitchell said interviews with witnesses and responders were still being conducted to establish a full picture of what occurred.

He said these interviews included establishing the number of passengers on the boat and the manner of the vessel’s operation.

“Any decision on further legal action will be made on completion of the investigation,” Mr Mitchell said.

Meanwhile, nine of the 10 people injured in the crash have been discharged from Rockhampton Hospital.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman said the woman in her 60s, who suffered a chest injury, remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

