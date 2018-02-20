Woman and teen in hot water after Rocky pool gun threats

Police search for the woman who was seen at Rockhampton Southside pool carrying a firearm.

A BOY and woman have been arrested over alleged threats which almost sent a Rockhampton pool into lockdown yesterday.

Police busted a 31-year-old Depot Hill woman on Bolsover St soon after she fled the 2nd World War Memorial Pool on foot.

The woman was initially believed to have been armed with a replica pistol, which she allegedly used in a similar offence committed on February 2.

A police spokesman this morning confirmed she was charged with public nuisance for making threats, though she was not armed at the time of her arrest.

The initial report came through about 4.40pm, and the woman arrived at the watchhouse about 5.30pm.

The other offender, a 14-year-old Koongal boy, was arrested on scene and also charged with public nuisance.

Police did not confirm the pair's relationship, but that they were known to each other.

The woman is due to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 9.

The boy will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act, and he will appear in children's court on an unknown date.

Earlier this month the pool's manager Jason Sommerville-Kimlin told The Morning Bulletin the woman had been banned for up to a month at one point, but refused to move on and would often threaten staff.

The pool was close to lockdown after staff were allegedly threatened, but the woman fled on foot before staff locked the gate.