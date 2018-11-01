Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman in Townsville hospital after she was stabbed in random attack.
Woman in Townsville hospital after she was stabbed in random attack.
Crime

Woman stabbed during bin run

1st Nov 2018 5:26 AM | Updated: 6:55 AM

A WOMAN is in hospital in north Queensland after she was stabbed while putting her bins out, in what police say is a random attack.

Police say the woman was wheeling rubbish bins out side of her home on Latchford Street in Pimlico, Townsville, last night when she was stabbed multiple times in the arms and chest.

It happened about 9.20pm.

The 35-year-old woman suffered extensive wounds and taken to Townsville Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Police arrested a man a short time later in a nearby park.

He has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The man and woman were not known to each other and the attack is believed to be random.

crime editors picks hospital police stabbing townsville

Top Stories

    State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    premium_icon State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    Politics QLD government steps in to get $60m project happening faster

    Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    premium_icon Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    Business Indian miner Adani was readying a Halloween surprise of its own.

    Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    premium_icon Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    Business Former Rockhampton MP denies any inappropriate dealing with JM Kelly

    Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    premium_icon Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    Business Local members say it was the LNP that changed the laws

    Local Partners