A young man was treated by paramedics after crashing his motorbike near Clermont on Monday night.

A young man was treated by paramedics after crashing his motorbike near Clermont on Monday night.

12.55PM: A WOMAN has been injured after falling five metres from a ladder on a property north of Rockhampton.

The accident happened on Kunwarara Road about 12.45pm.

Reports from the scene said the victim was experiencing pins and needles in the arms and had received a hit to the head.

Queensland Ambulance Service is responding.