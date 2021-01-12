Menu
Capricorn Coast sightseers get these awesome views at Turtle Lookout at the Bluff Point Walking Track.
Woman injured after Bluff Point fall

Darryn Nufer
12th Jan 2021 4:03 PM
A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital after a fall at the Bluff Point Walking Track at Yeppoon on Tuesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the Capricorn Coast tourist spot about 11.06am.

The QAS spokeswoman said the woman who fell sustained a leg injury and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

