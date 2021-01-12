Woman injured after Bluff Point fall
A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital after a fall at the Bluff Point Walking Track at Yeppoon on Tuesday.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the Capricorn Coast tourist spot about 11.06am.
The QAS spokeswoman said the woman who fell sustained a leg injury and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
MORE STORIES:
Scooter rider injured in Farnborough fall
Council worker regrets drink-driving blunder