Woman injured after Bluff Point fall

Capricorn Coast sightseers get these awesome views at Turtle Lookout at the Bluff Point Walking Track.

Capricorn Coast sightseers get these awesome views at Turtle Lookout at the Bluff Point Walking Track.

A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital after a fall at the Bluff Point Walking Track at Yeppoon on Tuesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the Capricorn Coast tourist spot about 11.06am.

The QAS spokeswoman said the woman who fell sustained a leg injury and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

MORE STORIES:

Scooter rider injured in Farnborough fall

Council worker regrets drink-driving blunder

10 cannabis plants found in Yeppoon woman’s garden