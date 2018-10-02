Woman injured after car crashes into ditch

PARAMEDICS rushed to a crash north of Rockhampton this morning with reports multiple people were injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Yaamba Rd at Etna Creek around 5.25am where a vehicle crashed into a ditch.

On arrival, only one female patient was injured and treated for a cut to her head and a wrist injury.

The crash scene was left in the hands of Queensland Police Service around 6.30am.

She was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.