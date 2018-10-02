Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

Woman injured after car crashes into ditch

2nd Oct 2018 7:10 AM

PARAMEDICS rushed to a crash north of Rockhampton this morning with reports multiple people were injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Yaamba Rd at Etna Creek around 5.25am where a vehicle crashed into a ditch.

On arrival, only one female patient was injured and treated for a cut to her head and a wrist injury.

The crash scene was left in the hands of Queensland Police Service around 6.30am.

She was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

etna creek qas tmbbreakingnews yaamba rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man busted with 877 MDA tablets given 'free to friends'

    premium_icon Man busted with 877 MDA tablets given 'free to friends'

    Crime When he moved to Mackay where "the wheel completely fell off the car” and he turned to drugs.

    What drove this grandma to a life of crime after 50?

    premium_icon What drove this grandma to a life of crime after 50?

    Crime HER life spiraled when she became involved in drug trafficking

    HOLIDAY GUIDE: Fun things to do today for all ages

    HOLIDAY GUIDE: Fun things to do today for all ages

    Whats On Check out some of CQ's awesome school holiday activities

    Resources and energy sector on track for record earnings

    premium_icon Resources and energy sector on track for record earnings

    Money The world is hungry for Australia's commodity exports

    Local Partners