Woman injured after car crashes into ditch
PARAMEDICS rushed to a crash north of Rockhampton this morning with reports multiple people were injured.
Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Yaamba Rd at Etna Creek around 5.25am where a vehicle crashed into a ditch.
On arrival, only one female patient was injured and treated for a cut to her head and a wrist injury.
The crash scene was left in the hands of Queensland Police Service around 6.30am.
She was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.