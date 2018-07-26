Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman lost control of a car in Yeppoon last night and slammed into a light pole at Tanby round-about.
A woman lost control of a car in Yeppoon last night and slammed into a light pole at Tanby round-about. Katrina Miller
News

Woman injured after crashing into pole on coast round-about

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Jul 2018 8:24 AM

A WOMAN lost control of her car in rainy conditions and smashed into a pole in Yeppoon last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews were called to the Tanby Rd and Yeppoon Rd round-about around 6pm to reports of a crash.

The woman appeared to have lost control of the car in rainy weather on the slippery round-about which is known as a hazard when it is wet among locals.

Reports from the crash scene indicated the woman mounted a curb and hit a light pole near the Tanby Rd exit towards Taroombal with the front-right hand side of her sedan.

 

A woman lost control of a car in Yeppoon last night and slammed into a light pole at Tanby round-about.
A woman lost control of a car in Yeppoon last night and slammed into a light pole at Tanby round-about. Katrina Miller

Paramedics took the woman to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition with minor chest injuries.

queensland ambulance service tanby rd tmbcrashes yeppoon crash yeppoon rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    FINALLY: Cyclone-damaged coast highway re-opens today

    FINALLY: Cyclone-damaged coast highway re-opens today

    News ONE of the most challenging engineering projects in Livingstone Shire's history ends this afternoon when the highway at Statue Bay reopens, weather permitting.

    Latest rental data puts Rocky and Livingstone top of Qld

    premium_icon Latest rental data puts Rocky and Livingstone top of Qld

    Property Dramatic drops in region's rental vacancies as employment picks up

    Prepare for the worst: Farmers share brutal drought truths

    premium_icon Prepare for the worst: Farmers share brutal drought truths

    Community PHOTOS: 'People are just hanging on by the skin of their teeth'

    Free CQ workshop to help those left behind after a suicide

    Free CQ workshop to help those left behind after a suicide

    Whats On Seeking to support the bereaved and those impacted by suicide death.

    Local Partners