Woman injured after crashing into pole on coast round-about

A woman lost control of a car in Yeppoon last night and slammed into a light pole at Tanby round-about.

A WOMAN lost control of her car in rainy conditions and smashed into a pole in Yeppoon last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews were called to the Tanby Rd and Yeppoon Rd round-about around 6pm to reports of a crash.

The woman appeared to have lost control of the car in rainy weather on the slippery round-about which is known as a hazard when it is wet among locals.

Reports from the crash scene indicated the woman mounted a curb and hit a light pole near the Tanby Rd exit towards Taroombal with the front-right hand side of her sedan.

Paramedics took the woman to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition with minor chest injuries.