Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman injured after highway motorcycle crash

Andrew Korner
by
12th Mar 2020 10:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with wrist and knee injuries following a motorcycle accident this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman, aged in her 30s, crashed on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale about 8.20am.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

In another crash a short distance away, about 7.20am, a man did not require transport to hospital after rolling his vehicle at low speed on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Banks Creek Rd.

Follow more stories from Andrew Korner.

More Stories

Show More
crash emergency injuries ipswich motorcycle qld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOM release expected path of potential cyclone

        premium_icon BOM release expected path of potential cyclone

        Weather The system, currently at a tropical low level, is about 165 km north northwest of Cooktown.

        Cosmology Across Country

        premium_icon Cosmology Across Country

        Entertainment “First nations people around the world held the secret to the stars which modern...

        Are you in CQ's worst areas for car theft?

        premium_icon Are you in CQ's worst areas for car theft?

        Crime Queensland Police Service data has revealed where and when car thieves regularly...

        Proud Woorabinda students graduate from CQUniversity

        premium_icon Proud Woorabinda students graduate from CQUniversity

        Education ‘This has helped me gain confidence within myself.’