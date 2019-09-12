Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Island
Fraser Island
News

Woman injured after ‘uncharacteristic’ dingo attack

by Thomas Morgan
12th Sep 2019 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been left with arm, hip and leg injuries after a dingo attacked her in her own home in Cape York.

Lucy Friend, who is currently fighting bushfires in the Iron Range rainforest, told the ABC she was cooking dinner when the dog came into her home.

"When I tried to shoo it off, it completely changed posture, it came straight into the kitchen," Ms Friend said.

She was forced to hit the wild dog, her screams for help alerting nearby friends to rush to her aid.

After the ordeal, Ms Friend described the dog as looking "very skinny" and said it was possibly desperate for food, given the Far North Queensland area was flattened by Cyclone Trevor earlier this year and was currently being impacted by bushfires.

Experts say dingo attacks within homes were very uncharacteristic. Picture: Channel 9.
Experts say dingo attacks within homes were very uncharacteristic. Picture: Channel 9.

One veterinarian told the ABC the attack was uncharacteristic for a dingo to attack a person in a home.

A Cairns Hospital spokesman said Ms Friend has since been discharged.

More Stories

animal attack dingo attack

Top Stories

    Bushfire swoops into North Rocky

    premium_icon Bushfire swoops into North Rocky

    News Firefighters are starting to get the upper hand against bushfires as weather conditions improve.

    Widow's trauma after identifying dead husband’s body

    premium_icon Widow's trauma after identifying dead husband’s body

    News Her behaviour led police to activate an Emergency Examination Order and have her...

    Yeppoon murder case faces further delays

    premium_icon Yeppoon murder case faces further delays

    News THE case of an alleged Yeppoon murderer will not return to court until next...

    Nerimbera firey gives back

    premium_icon Nerimbera firey gives back

    News Ten years after the rural fire service protected her Nerimbera property, volunteer...