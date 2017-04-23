27°
Woman injured as car rolls off the Bruce Hwy

23rd Apr 2017 7:13 AM
A woman was extricated from this car north of Marlborough on the Bruce Hwy with suspected internal and spinal injuries.
A woman was extricated from this car north of Marlborough on the Bruce Hwy with suspected internal and spinal injuries.

A WOMAN is recovering in Rockhampton Hospital with suspected spinal injuries after her vehicle rolled and finished up wrecked 20 metres off the Bruce Highway.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to the accident, 25 km north of Marlborough on the Bruce Hwy about 1pm Saturday.

On arrival at the scene, a 53-year-old woman had been removed from her vehicle by emergency services with suspected internal and spinal injuries.

The woman&#39;s vehicle rolled on the highway north of Marlborough before coming to rest on its wheels 20 metres off the road.
The woman's vehicle rolled on the highway north of Marlborough before coming to rest on its wheels.

The woman's vehicle had left the highway and rolled before coming to rest on its wheels.

The patient was transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition for further scans and treatment.

More to follow

Topics:  bruce hwy crash racq capricorn helicopter rescue service

