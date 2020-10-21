Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman injured, dog killed after being hit by car

by Shayla Bulloch
21st Oct 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been injured and her dog killed after she was hit by a car at Townsville  this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the intersection of Abbott and Keenan Sts, Oonoonba about 6.45am to reports a woman in her 30s was hit by a car while walking her dog.

The woman suffered a pelvic injury, but was in a stable condition.

She was taken to Townsville University Hospital about 7.30am.

The woman's dog was killed in the incident.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman injured, dog killed after being hit by car

More Stories

Show More
crash dog editors picks townsville woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Touching reason behind CQ town’s huge fundraising efforts

        Premium Content Touching reason behind CQ town’s huge fundraising efforts

        Community Kind-hearted community rallies to support youngster diagnosed with life-long condition.

        Huge honour for humble Mount Morgan business owner

        Premium Content Huge honour for humble Mount Morgan business owner

        News A popular recycling scheme offered by the business will soon be offered to...

        Keppel candidate’s plan to free up legal system

        Premium Content Keppel candidate’s plan to free up legal system

        News Society can prosper from the legalisation of cannabis in a number of ways...

        Repeat unlicensed driver ordered off road for three years

        Premium Content Repeat unlicensed driver ordered off road for three years

        Crime The 36-year-old lied to police, claiming she had a temporary hardship licence.