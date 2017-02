BREAKING 12.30PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash north of Rockhampton.

Initial information suggest a vehicle has rolled on Kunwarara Rd/Bruce Hwy just south of Marlborough.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance Service are en-route with reports an 18-year-old woman has suffered head and neck injuries.

No one is entrapped.

It is unclear at this stage whether the Bruce Hwy is blocked or will be closed.

More to come.