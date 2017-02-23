Woman injured in hidden razor blade horror at hospital

JUST NOT ON: Sharon Francis where she fell victim to the cowardly act.

BILOELA police are appealing to the public to come forward with information relating to a "despicable act" that caused injuries to a woman's hand.

Sharon Francis was visiting a friend at Biloela Hospital when she used the hand rail beside the stairs to the emergency room.

As she ran her hand down the rail, she felt a sudden, sharp pain.

"It bloody hurt," she said of Sunday's incident.

"It was starting to bleed a bit... My husband was in front of me, I said, 'I just cut my bloody hand open.'"

COWARDLY ACT: Where the razor was taped to the handrail. Andrew Thorpe

The couple turned back to examine what had happened, expecting to find a loose bit of welding.

Instead they saw someone had used sticky-tape to attach a razor blade to the hand rail.

"I couldn't believe it," Sharon said.

"I had to go back into the hospital - they were fantastic, they cleaned it right up and taped it up."

She said she had no idea why anyone would set up such a cruel and painful trap in an area where anyone could have been hurt.

"I wouldn't have a clue, to be honest," she said.

"It's not even me that I'm worried about, it's little kids, or the elderly, because the elderly sometimes rely on (the hand rail)," she said.

"It could have been even worse."

Senior Sergeant Nick Paton of the Biloela police station said he could not recall any similar incidents taking place in Biloela.

"Certainly not in the last 10 years I've been here," he said.

"It's very sad.

"To happen on hospital grounds where people might be needing medical attention, and for them to have to suffer and seek more medical attention?

"It's a despicable act."

Sen Sgt Paton said forensic investigations would be conducted on the razor blade.

He also called for anyone who might have information regarding the incident to contact police.

The public can phone the Biloela police station on 49922333 or phone Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800333000.

Sharon said she would be more careful where she put her hands in the future, especially knowing there was someone out there willing to hurt people indiscriminately.

"What else can you do?" she said.

"You wouldn't think you'd have to watch yourself at a hospital, but there you go."