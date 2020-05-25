Woman injured in Peak Downs Highway crash

NEBO CRASH: One woman taken to hospital.

UPDATE 10AM: The Peak Downs Highway has been cleared after a multi-vehicle crash this morning near Nebo.

One woman was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER 9AM: A WOMAN was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene east of Nebo about 8.20am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman in her 30s was being taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with facial grazes.

A second woman was not injured and did not require transport.

Police were on their way to the scene at 8.40am.

Motorists should expect traffic delays in the area.