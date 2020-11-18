Woman injured in Rocky ‘footpath attack’
A WOMAN suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital after she was allegedly attacked on a Rockhampton footpath on Tuesday night.
Police and paramedics were called to an incident at Denham St about 10.15pm.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 41-year-old woman sustained cheek and eye injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by another person.
Police were unable to confirm if the two people involved were known to each other.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
The QPS spokesman said no charges had yet been laid and investigations were continuing.
Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.