Woman injured in Rocky ‘footpath attack’

Police and paramedics were called to an incident on Denham St, Rockhampton, on Tuesday night.

A WOMAN suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital after she was allegedly attacked on a Rockhampton footpath on Tuesday night.

Police and paramedics were called to an incident at Denham St about 10.15pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 41-year-old woman sustained cheek and eye injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by another person.

Police were unable to confirm if the two people involved were known to each other.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The QPS spokesman said no charges had yet been laid and investigations were continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.