Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and paramedics were called to an incident on Denham St, Rockhampton, on Tuesday night.
Police and paramedics were called to an incident on Denham St, Rockhampton, on Tuesday night.
News

Woman injured in Rocky ‘footpath attack’

Darryn Nufer
18th Nov 2020 5:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital after she was allegedly attacked on a Rockhampton footpath on Tuesday night.

Police and paramedics were called to an incident at Denham St about 10.15pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 41-year-old woman sustained cheek and eye injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by another person.

Police were unable to confirm if the two people involved were known to each other.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The QPS spokesman said no charges had yet been laid and investigations were continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

alleged assault 'footpath attack' rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROAD TOLL: CQ just five deaths away from tragic title

        Premium Content ROAD TOLL: CQ just five deaths away from tragic title

        News The region is on the brink of another horror year on the roads despite earlier travel restrictions.

        How CQ service is helping families through traumatic grief

        Premium Content How CQ service is helping families through traumatic grief

        Health StandBy Support After Suicide has announced UnitingCare Queensland would be taking...

        STRELOW SPEAKS: Will she run in the potential by election?

        Premium Content STRELOW SPEAKS: Will she run in the potential by election?

        Council News It has been just over a week since the former mayor handed down her shock...

        Drivers frustrated by Mount Morgan dam restrictions

        Premium Content Drivers frustrated by Mount Morgan dam restrictions

        Motoring Signs were recently erected stating the dam was off-limits to four-wheel drives and...