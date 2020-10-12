Woman injured in vicious North Rocky dog attack

A woman has been injured following a vicious dog attack at North Rockhampton.

A 40-YEAR-OLD woman has reportedly been injured following a vicious dog attack at North Rockhampton.

Early reports suggest she was set upon by the animal at the Yaamba Rd Caltex truck stop, Norman Gardens around 5.35pm.

She is believed to have sustained an injury to her hand or arm.

It is understood the woman managed to eventually fend off the dog.

Authorities are now searching for the animal which has since escaped.

The breed of the animal is unknown, though it is described as brown in colour.

More to come.