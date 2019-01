STOCKLAND INCIDENT: A 64-year-old fractured her ankle after falling on a travelator in Stocklands this morning.

10.15am: A 64-year-old woman has been injured this morning on a travelator at Stockland Shopping Centre.

Reports have indicated that the woman fell on the travelator near K-Mart and fractured her ankle.

It was only weeks ago that a young boy had his hand caught in the same travelator.

Paramedics are currently assessing the woman.