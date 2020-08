Paramedics were called to assist a woman who fell down stairs at the Rockhampton riverbank area on the city’s southside this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to assist a woman who fell down stairs at the Rockhampton riverbank area on the city’s southside this afternoon.

BREAKING: Paramedics have been called to assist a woman who fell down stairs at the Rockhampton riverbank area.

Early reports were that a woman in her 30s sustained an ankle injury, possibly a fracture.

An ambulance was called to the area opposite the Criterion Hotel at 1.07pm.

Paramedics were still at the scene at 1.50pm.