Woman jailed after 'disgusting act' against police

HISTORY OF ASSAULT: Valerie Ann Brown, 43, was sentenced to 12 months in jail after spitting in the face of a police officer.

HISTORY OF ASSAULT: Valerie Ann Brown, 43, was sentenced to 12 months in jail after spitting in the face of a police officer. Jodie Callcott

A WOMAN who spat in the face of a police officer while he tried to help her has been jailed for the disgusting act.

Valerie Ann Brown, 43, fronted Maryborough District Court on Monday charged with serious assault.

The court heard the Agnes Water woman called police to a Maaroom address after a drinking session with her ex-partner turned violent.

Crown prosecutor David Finch said when police arrived and attempted to talk with Brown, she turned aggressive.

"As they've escorted her towards the police vehicle she has spat in the officer's face," Mr Finch said.

Mr Finch said Brown had a long-standing issue with alcohol abuse and had assaulted police in the past.

Defence barrister Ed Whitton said a large part of his client's "appalling presentation" was due to a string of events that happened before police arrived.

Mr Whitton said his client had facilitated a visit between her daughter and ex-partner, but the morning started with "all the hallmarks of a bad day".

"They then add fuel to the fire by consuming alcohol," Mr Whitton said.

"Then there is some physicality... she finds herself in a situation where she knows she can't drive, she can't walk away because from what I understand, the area is quite isolated.

"From that point, tensions become increasingly violent and police were called."

Judge Tony Moynihan told Brown the police officer was adversely affected by being spat on and was fortunate to not have contracted a disease from her "disgusting act".

"When you were arrested, you spat at a police officer hitting him in the face and the eye," Mr Moynihan said.

"Police perform a necessary and difficult job and they deserve respect when executing their duties.

"They are not punching bags or to be spat on and they should be safe in their workplace."

Holmes, who has spent the past five months in jail, was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail, with a parole eligibility date of August 9.