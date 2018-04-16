Woman jailed for fraud claims conviction is 'unsafe'

APPEAL LODGED: Catherine Faye Campbell is contesting seven convictions for fraud, falsifying testimony in documents and perjury handed down in Rockhampton District Court.

A WOMAN found guilty by a jury of fraudulently obtained a deceased man's house and car and then lied to the Supreme court about it is now contesting her seven convictions.

Catherine Faye Campbell, 40, was sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court after a two and half week trial in February.

Judge Michael Burnett, on March 8, ordered her to a six year and six months jail term with parole eligibility on March 27, 2021.

Campbell, 40, represented herself in her fight against charges of fraud, fraud over $30,000, three counts of provide false declarations and two of perjury. The jury took only a few hours to reach guilty verdicts for all counts.

Campbell fraudulently obtained the title of a McEwens Beach property and a Nissan Patrol belonging to Christopher Neil Butler who died on September 18, 2011.

The land title transfer occurred two days prior to his death and the car was two months after his death.

She then lied in affidavits supplied before the Supreme Court of Mackay for a civil trial where Mr Butler's sisters Sue and Karen applied to be executors of Mr Butler's estate.

Justice David North ruled in favour of Mr Butler's sisters in the civil trial.

Campbell's perjury and false declaration charges were the result of evidence she gave at that civil trial.

According to documents filed with the Court of Appeal on March 29, Campbell is only appealing her conviction claiming "the conviction was unsafe and unsound and not supported by the evidence”, a number points against Judge Burnett's decisions during the trial and that "the jury should have been discharged after it emerged that a police officer had spoken to them”.

The court heard during the trial that only Mr Butler and Campbell's names were on the title document when a Justice of the Peace witnessed it being signed by the pair.

The document shown to the jury showed two names added - those of Ms Campbell's now teenage sons - which were then struck out with pen and the words "The Campbell Family Trust" written underneath.

Campbell initially told the jury she found de-registration papers in the Nissan Patrol's glove box, already signed by Mr Butler. However, during her closing speech, she said the Department of Main Roads and Transport rejected that paper because it was covered in mud and she had to fill out a fresh document so she penned in Mr Butler's name where it asked for the owner's signature.

When Mr Butler's family took "forcible action" by trying to be declared the legal executors of his estate, Campbell tried to stretch what was at least was an evidently nine-month housemate arrangement into a two-year one-month defacto relationship to meet the law requirements about claims on defacto's estates.