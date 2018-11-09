Menu
A woman will appear in court on charges including three counts of assaulting a police officer in the performance of their duty. Cade Mooney
Woman kicks, bites police after wielding knife at passers-by

Ashley Pillhofer
9th Nov 2018 7:58 AM
A YOUNG South Mackay woman will face the Mackay Magistrates Court later this morning after being charged with a number of offences last night.

Police allege the 22-year-old was using a knife to threaten people near a Milton Street unit block at 7.40pm yesterday.

It will also be alleged that as officers attempted to arrest the woman, she bit one officer and kicked two others.

A knife was seized by police from the area following the arrest. Nobody was injured during the incident.

She will appear in court on the charges of going armed to cause fear, obstructing a police officer in the performance of their duty and three counts of assaulting a police officer in the performance of their duty.

