Subscribe Digital Edition
Woman killed, boy injured in highway tragedy

by Chris Calcino
20th Oct 2020 7:33 AM
A WOMAN has been killed and a child is in a serious condition in hospital after a horrific head-on crash involving a car and a truck on a Far North road.

Preliminary investigations indicate a sedan was heading north on the Mulligan Highway at Southedge, near Mareeba, when it collided with a truck driving in the opposite direction about 3.40pm on Monday.

The driver of the sedan, a 39-year-old Mareeba woman, sustained critical injuries and was taken by rescue helicopter to Cairns Hospital.

She did not survive and died at the hospital.

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal car versus truck crash on the Mulligan Highway at Southedge. PICTURE: FACEBOOK
A four-year-old boy, also in the sedan, was taken by helicopter to Townsville Hospital.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

The truck driver, a 60-year-old Atherton man, was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Originally published as Woman killed, boy injured in highway tragedy

