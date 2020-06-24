Menu
Crime scene on Brae St at The Range.
News

Woman killed in tragic alleged stabbing identified

Jack Evans
24th Jun 2020 4:08 PM
THE identities of the victim and her alleged assailant in last night’s horrific fatal wounding in Rockhampton’s south have been identified as Karen and Nigel Gilliland.

Police claim Karen, 42, died at the scene after allegedly being stabbed multiple times.

It has also been confirmed that two young girls were present at the time of the alleged stabbing.

READ MORE: ‘Worst we’ve seen’: Forensic crews scour crime scene

Real estate data suggests the pair has been living apart since March, with Karen occupying the Brae St home where the tragic incident took place.

The data shows Karen and Nigel co-own a house together at a Rundle St address in Wandal.

A neighbour of the Rundle St address told The Morning Bulletin there had been disturbances at the house.

He said police came “once or twice” to the residence in response to “domestics”.

Police attended the Rundle St address last night while the alleged attacker was still at large but were not there overnight or in the morning.

The neighbour said the house’s lights were left on and windows were open overnight.

According to the witness, a car turned up at 10pm to grab what appeared to be clothes.

brae street stabbing karen gilliland tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

