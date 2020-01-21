Woman KO’d while taking off radiator cap
Initial Story 2.10pm: A 17-year-old woman has been reportedly knocked out while opening a radiator cap on a hot car at a Rockhampton service station.
The accident happened about 2.05pm at a BP station on Gladstone Road when witnesses said the cap “exploded”.
She was initially reported as unconscious but was awake and alert when ambulance paramedics arrived on scene.
She has suffered burns and to hands and legs and was being transferred to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.
More to follow.