Woman lashes out in court after being sentenced to jail

A WOMAN screamed "I'm a domestic violence victim" as she was sentenced to jail time for her 39th offence against police and 18th public nuisance conviction.

Sally Thompson, 54, also screamed out "I have PTSD" and "You are making me a criminal" as a police officer escorted her from the courtroom.

Thompson had pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three public nuisance charges, two assault police, and two obstruct police charges from three offending dates last year.

Her 10-page criminal history included 35 prior convictions for offences against police, 15 public nuisance offences, four common assaults, one assault occasioning bodily harm, eight offences in licensed premises, five breaches of domestic violence orders, two breaches of probation, three parole breaches and three suspended sentence breaches.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Thompson had attended an address about 3pm on March 25, 2017 and stood on the footpath while yelling at people inside, including accusing a man of a serious crime.

Ms King said police attended Thompson's home at 6.15pm. She refused to open a gate to underneath the house where she was standing.

After Thompson failed to comply, police forced entry and took her into custody.

The second set of offences started when Thompson sat in the middle of the Bolsover and Denham streets intersection, yelling loud enough for officers in the CIB police building to hear her.

The third public nuisance charge was when Thompson was walking along Francis St, Depot Hill towards Fitzroy River with another female when they became involved in a argument on June 10, 2017.

She breached a suspended sentence and probation committing all of these offences.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Thompson had been diagnosed with PTSD after severe domestic violence.

"Sally reacts badly to people grabbing her (as a result)," he said.

Magistrate Cameron Press acknowledged that Thompson may have some mental health issues.

"But nonetheless the treatments you have sought so far have not deterred you from drinking and acting out," he said.

Mr Press ordered her to a six-month head sentence with parole release on October 1.