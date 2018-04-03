Woman last seen at secluded CQ camping spot still missing

Sarah Lindsay has been missing since March 24 and police are appealing to the public in hopes of pin-pointing her whereabouts.

SHOELESS and wearing pyjamas, Sarah Lindsay was last seen more than a week ago at a secluded Central Queensland camping spot.

Police today confirmed the the Rewan woman, 36, remained missing since 2pm on March 24.

Sarah had been camping at a secluded spot on Bularoo Creek near the Carnarvon Hwy, between Injune and Rolleston.

Police believe she and had two kelpie cross puppies with her; one tan and one black.

Sarah was later identified as being present at a hotel in Rolleston at 8.30pm, and then at 8am on March 25 at a store in Bauhinia.

Police believe she may have hitch-hiked from Bauhinia in a red Pajero or similar vehicle, and was heading to Rockhampton.

Sarah is described as caucasian, blonde hair with red highlights, and was last seen wearing black pyjama pants with a grey tartan pattern and no shoes.

If anyone sees Sarah or knows of her whereabouts, then they are encouraged to contact police.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or 24-hours per day online.

Report crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24-hours per day.