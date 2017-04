The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a 32-year-old woman who fell from a horse while mustering.

A WOMAN was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital with suspected neck injuries after a fall from a horse this morning.

The 32-year-old woman was mustering cattle on a property south-west of Blackwater when she fell, injuring her lower limbs and neck.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted her to Rockhampton in a stable condition.

It comes just 12 hours after a 52-year-old woman was airlifted from Theodore to Rockhampton with suspected spinal injuries due to a horse fall.