Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Ipswich mum has served jail time after dialing triple-0 to distract police.
An Ipswich mum has served jail time after dialing triple-0 to distract police. Max Pixel
Crime

Woman makes false triple-0 call to divert police from crime

10th Oct 2018 11:55 PM | Updated: 11th Oct 2018 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASKED intruder told his victim he was the devil and threatened to shoot her if she did not quieten her barking dog.

The Ipswich District Court this week heard a female co-offender made a false triple-0 call to divert police attention from the attempted robbery.

Delta Grace Barrett, 30, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery; driving disqualified; drug driving; false triple-0 call; unlawful supply of weapons; and unlawful possession of an offensive instrument. Crown prosecutor Jade Rodriguez said the attempted robbery took place on December 5, 2016, at a house on Cemetery Rd, Eastern Heights.

Ms Rodriguez said Barrett drove two men to the house at 10.45pm. The trio abandoned the robbery when they were disturbed by an off-duty police officer.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said it was obvious Barrett had a drug problem at the time.

"We want to see you be a decent mother. I'm sure you don't want (your children) to end up in the place you did," Judge Lynch said. Barrett was sentenced to 12 months' jail and fined $500.

Her 238 days already served was declared and the sentence suspended. She was disqualified from driving for two years and three months.

ipswich armed robbery ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Teen killed in horror crash honoured at Qld touch carnival

    premium_icon Teen killed in horror crash honoured at Qld touch carnival

    News Olivia Harwood should have been on the field with her team-mates during her final term of high school

    • 11th Oct 2018 6:08 AM
    'Pointless': Conservation group fighting against drum lines

    premium_icon 'Pointless': Conservation group fighting against drum lines

    Environment QUEENSLAND Govt said human safety would never be compromised

    • 11th Oct 2018 6:34 AM
    Teens jailed for assault and robbery of tourists in CBD

    premium_icon Teens jailed for assault and robbery of tourists in CBD

    Crime Juvenile A said to the couple 'we are going to rob you'.

    Grazier's prestigious award taking CQ cattle to the US

    premium_icon Grazier's prestigious award taking CQ cattle to the US

    Community RACHEL Cruwys hopes to increase domestic marketability of Brahmans

    • 11th Oct 2018 6:20 AM

    Local Partners