Woman moves across world for dream career

NAVNEET Kaur landed on Australian soil 10 years ago, with a dream to make a difference.

After making the move from India and then moving to Rockhampton five years ago, Navneet Kaur undertook her nursing degree at CQUniversity.

Ms Kaur was offered a graduate position in a surgical ward starting this week.

Alongside, 43 other nursing graduates, Ms Kaur had completed her nursing degree and was stepping into her new career as a surgical nurse.

"It's very exciting,” she said.

"This first week is the training and from next week I'll go up into the ward.

"I did my surgical placement here in 2016 so I'm one of the lucky ones that got through.

"Rockhampton Hospital was my first choice of a hospital because I did a majority of my placements here and the staff and the support we get as students here is just marvellous.

"Peer support is really great throughout uni and it's great to see the same group that I was in and most of them have gotten jobs here.”

Ms Kaur plans on going into the surgical area in the future and following her masters up "in a clinical setting”.