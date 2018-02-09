Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman moves across world for dream career

Navneet Kaur came to Australia from India 10 years ago to pursue her medical dream.
Navneet Kaur came to Australia from India 10 years ago to pursue her medical dream. Allan Reinikka
Steph Allen
by

NAVNEET Kaur landed on Australian soil 10 years ago, with a dream to make a difference.

After making the move from India and then moving to Rockhampton five years ago, Navneet Kaur undertook her nursing degree at CQUniversity.

Ms Kaur was offered a graduate position in a surgical ward starting this week.

Alongside, 43 other nursing graduates, Ms Kaur had completed her nursing degree and was stepping into her new career as a surgical nurse.

"It's very exciting,” she said.

"This first week is the training and from next week I'll go up into the ward.

"I did my surgical placement here in 2016 so I'm one of the lucky ones that got through.

"Rockhampton Hospital was my first choice of a hospital because I did a majority of my placements here and the staff and the support we get as students here is just marvellous.

"Peer support is really great throughout uni and it's great to see the same group that I was in and most of them have gotten jobs here.”

Ms Kaur plans on going into the surgical area in the future and following her masters up "in a clinical setting”.

Topics:  nursing graduates rockhampton hospital

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Pig hunting: The answer to disease outbreak?

Pig hunting: The answer to disease outbreak?

Cases of wild pigs infected with leptospirosis escalates

Blocks at Rocky residential estate selling like hot cakes

Edenbrook project director Melissa Hytch inspects progress on the first stages.

BUYERS have already snapped up half this sought-after land

CQ Charity to build defensive driver course for students

Jimmy with his mum, Barb at his school sports award.

"When his accident happened, it left a massive void in our lives.”

72 hours across the region

Theodore product Lachlan Norris will play in front of his home crowd when he comes off the bench for the Capras in Saturday's trial game against the Broncos.

Discover what's happening in CQ this weekend.

Local Partners