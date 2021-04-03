Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Inskip Point ocean beach with Wide Bay Bar and Fraser Island to the north..
Inskip Point ocean beach with Wide Bay Bar and Fraser Island to the north..
Health

Woman nearly drowns in midnight Inskip emergency

Scott Sawyer
3rd Apr 2021 11:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has nearly drowned during an early-hours incident near the Inskip Point camping zone.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to Inskip Point about 1am Saturday, after a woman believed to be in her late-20s had almost drowned at the beach off Inskip Point Road.

The Coast-based rescue helicopter was called for given the remote location and a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the on-board doctor and flight paramedic assessed the woman at the scene.

'150mm possible': Heavy rain as families hit road home

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

The spokesman said the woman had "taken on some water" and the rescue chopper was called for given the time she'd spent in the water during the incident, which was first reported about 12.50am.

The spokesman said the doctor and flight paramedic had deemed the woman stable enough to be taken by road from the scene, which the spokesman said was near the campsite.

Paramedics drove the woman by ambulance to Gympie Hospital for further treatment and a Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the woman had since been discharged.

More Stories

emergency gympie hospital inskip point queensland health racq lifeflight rescue helicopter
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Childhood toy inspired Rockynats entrant’s love of cars

        Premium Content Childhood toy inspired Rockynats entrant’s love of cars

        News Pickup turning heads at Rockynats: ‘It took me about eight years all up. It’s probably got 150 different modifications.’

        Rockynats entries exceed all expectations

        Premium Content Rockynats entries exceed all expectations

        News Entrant thrilled about event: ‘You wouldn’t miss it for quids.’

        Rocky driving instructor backs Taylen’s Law campaign

        Premium Content Rocky driving instructor backs Taylen’s Law campaign

        Crime A Rockhampton driving instructor with over 20 years experience has backed the...

        How mapping technology could help solve Rocky’s cold case

        Premium Content How mapping technology could help solve Rocky’s cold case

        Crime An interactive ‘storymap’ tracks the final movements of the murdered 21-year-old...