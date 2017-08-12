Woman on $70k salary stuns court with shoplifting charge

ACTING Magistrate Mark Morrow was perplexed to find a 54-year-old Rocky woman on a $70,000 salary be done for petty theft.

That feeling was mutual for staff at Chemist Warehouse in Rockhampton when they asked to check the purse of Rhonda Bain.

Prior to paying for a number of prescription items, staff had witnessed Bain place $84 worth of items inside her purse.

She made no attempt to pay for them. When the staff asked her to pay for them, she refused and fled the store knowing police were called.

Bain pleaded guilty to one count of theft at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard Bain "forgot” they were in her bag which was not accepted by Mr Morrow.

She was fined $350.