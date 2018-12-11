Menu
Monique Louise Schwartz pleaded not guilty to unlawfully assaulting a man near a Noosa nightclub last year.
Monique Louise Schwartz pleaded not guilty to unlawfully assaulting a man near a Noosa nightclub last year.
Crime

Woman on trial for assault near Noosa club

Amber Hooker
by
10th Dec 2018 3:22 PM
A WOMAN alleged to have unlawfully assaulted a man nearby a Noosa nightclub has pleaded not guilty on day one of a Maroochydore District Court trial.

Monique Louise Schwartz is alleged to have unlawfully assaulted and caused grievous bodily harm to Christian Lungaard in the early hours of March 19 last year.

The incident is alleged to have happened near Rolling Rock on Hastings St.

Judge Glenn Cash told the court he expects the trial will take two to three days, but retired the jury immediately after selection.

Mr Cash told the court a matter had to be resolved before the trial could recommence at 10am tomorrow.

A number of witnesses are expected to give evidence including a security officer, doctor, a number of Queensland Police Service personnel, a barista, administration assistant, horticultural worker and construction worker.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

