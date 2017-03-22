27°
'Racist pigs! You want to rape me': She attacked Rocky cops

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 22nd Mar 2017 4:50 PM Updated: 6:15 PM
The Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton as it is in 2013. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
The Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton as it is in 2013. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

A HOMELESS woman 'just passing through Rockhampton' will have to stay and complete 90 hours of community service after an assault incident at a local hotel.

Sherrilee Stiles assaulted a security staff member of the Leichhardt Hotel on February 25 as he tried to evict her from the premises, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

Police prosecution said Stiles was arguing with a male in the bar area about 10.30pm and tried to purchase a beverage when the manager asked for identification.

Stiles, 32, was unable to provide ID and the manager refused her service, the court heard.

"F*&k you, you c*&t," Stiles responded to the manager's refusal.

She was then asked to leave the premises, five times, but Stiles refused and a security staff member attended to escort her from the hotel.

"She struck the victim (security) in the face and knocked his glasses off his face, causing immediate pain," police prosecution said.

The court heard when the victim picked up his glasses, the lens fell out.

Police attended at 1.20am and arrested Stiles for public nuisance and that is when she threw rolled-up cotton pants at one of the officers.

The officers tried to inform Stiles she was under arrest, asked her to relax and stop resisting arrest, the court heard.

To this, Stiles responded with "F*&k off, you racist pigs. You Asian pigs. You just want to rape me", police prosecution told the court.

She told officers she had left her handbag in the carpark. When they searched it, they found 0.09grams of cannabis in a plastic sleeve, the court heard.

Stiles was charge with possession of cannabis, two charges of public nuisance, failure to leave a licensed premise, assault/obstruct a police officer, obstruct a police officer.

Stiles represented herself in court, saying she had just lost her license, was homeless, knew she had a problem with alcohol and "shouldn't have been at the pub that night".

"I was just passing through Rocky," she said.

Magistrate Mark Morrow sentenced her to 90 hours community service and fined her $150 for fail to leave a premise.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  assault court police rockhamton

