Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman pinned under tractor after dam wall collapse

Tara Miko
by
27th Oct 2019 6:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN pinned under a tractor for more than an hour after it rolled on a dam wall west of Toowoomba was taken to hospital with injuries.

The 26-year-old managed to raise the alarm using a mobile phone when a dam wall collapsed at a Scrubby Mountain property about 11.20am Saturday.

The tractor rolled twice and pinned the woman underneath it.

She suffered injuries to her legs and was able to be freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews.

QFES Captain Andrew Scouller described the rescue mission as "difficult".

A woman, 26, was pinned under a tractor for an hour after the dam wall she drove onto collapsed at a Scrubby Mountain property.
A woman, 26, was pinned under a tractor for an hour after the dam wall she drove onto collapsed at a Scrubby Mountain property. 7 News

"It was a difficult extrication," he told 7 News.

"There were limited points which to lift off but we managed to raise (the tractor) enough to get the casualty out."

The woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital by Queensland Ambulance paramedics.

She was transported in a stable condition.

queensland fire and emergency services scrubby mountain toowoomba toowoomba hospital
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Federal funds are pushing Ring Rd project forward

    premium_icon Federal funds are pushing Ring Rd project forward

    News Michelle Landry responds to calls to fast track funds for the project.

    Demolition clears the way for new gallery

    Demolition clears the way for new gallery

    News Sod is about to be turned for the construction of the new art gallery.

    Doctors refuse to call ambulance for 13 minutes

    premium_icon Doctors refuse to call ambulance for 13 minutes

    News Woman’s anger: Struggling to breathe, Alicia was told to wait

    Community outrage after $10,000 mural painted over

    premium_icon Community outrage after $10,000 mural painted over

    News The mural commissioned by Rocky Council has mysteriously disappeared.