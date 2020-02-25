Menu
Crime

Woman pins blame on husband for driving offence

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
25th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN charged for driving unlicensed due to a State Penalties Enforcement Registry suspension blamed her husband for her lack of licence.

Cherie Margaret Blinco, 44, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 19 to one count of driving while unlicensed/SPER suspended.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted Blinco driving on North St on December 22 about 1pm for a random breath test.

Checks revealed her licence had been suspended from November 13, 2019, due to the accumulation of debt.

Blinco told the court her husband had been driving the vehicle for some time.

She said she rang SPER that day and sorted out the debt.

Blinco was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

