Crime

Woman pours coffee over man after cheating allegations

Kerri-Anne Mesner
18th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
A young woman had been in a relationship with a man for two years when she poured coffee over him during an argument.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on February 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police attended a Depot Hill residence about a domestic disturbance on January 26.

He said the victim told police his partner had entered the bedroom and made cheating allegations.

Mr Boyd said he left the room, made a coffee and went downstairs underneath the house.

He said the victim told police the woman followed, took the coffee cup and poured its contents on him and then threw the cup on the ground.

The court heard the coffee did not burn the man.

The defendant, 18, told the court her mother had died last year, she lost her apprenticeship and she was no longer in a relationship with the male.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale placed the woman to a three-month good behaviour order with a $300 recognisance and no conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

