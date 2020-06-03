Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman pregnant to co-accused refused bail variation

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOURA woman facing a number of charges including assault occasioning bodily harm applied to have her bail conditions varied due to being pregnant with the child of her co-accused, a court was told.

Under Larissa Jean Kohl's bail conditions previously set she is not allowed to have contact with the man.

Yesterday in Gladstone Magistrates Court her lawyer, Brendon Selic, said it would be unfair for Miss Kohl to have to go through the pregnancy without the father's support.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd questioned the pregnancy. "I'm curious to how far along pregnant the defendant is given that may constitute another breach of the bail condition," Mr Boyd said.

Mr Selic told the court the matter was more complicated as Miss Kohl had previously had a miscarriage and having the support would be beneficial to her. He said his client had expressed a desire to study to be a teacher and was concerned if she was convicted of the charges would automatically strike her out with Education Queensland.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey refused the application to vary and brought Miss Kohl's matters forward to June 12.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Concern about Rockhampton nurse’s results

        premium_icon COVID-19: Concern about Rockhampton nurse’s results

        Health ‘Those subsequent tests, that I wanted to be done on the individual in Blackwater, were also done on the nurse and they’ve come back positive every time.’

        Gracemere cemetery needs to expand ahead of full capacity

        premium_icon Gracemere cemetery needs to expand ahead of full capacity

        News As of May 2020, the cemetery has 100 sites remaining and is expected to be full by...

        Adventure awaits at CQ tourist operations

        premium_icon Adventure awaits at CQ tourist operations

        Lifestyle Just 45km south of Rockhampton lies an Aussie outback adventure

        REVEALED: New restaurant to replace Sizzler at Stockland

        premium_icon REVEALED: New restaurant to replace Sizzler at Stockland

        Food & Entertainment 70 jobs up for grabs as major brand expands to Rockhampton