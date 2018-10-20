Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE ASSAULT: A woman has been charged in Rockhampton for assaulting a police officer.
POLICE ASSAULT: A woman has been charged in Rockhampton for assaulting a police officer.
Crime

Woman pulls screwdriver on police during scuffle

Maddelin McCosker
by
20th Oct 2018 1:52 PM

A woman is facing assault police charges after threatening an officer with a screwdriver during an altercation in Rockhampton this morning.

Police came upon the 38-year-old woman on the corner of Musgrave and Charles St around 7 am.

When police came across the woman she was in possession of a screwdriver and was threatening violence against the officers.

During an altercation with police where they attempted to disarm her, she shoved one of the officers into a telephone box and tried to bite that officer.

No one was seriously injured during the altercation and police later charged the woman for assaulting a police officer.

tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    No longer a one pub town: Rural area left with just a servo

    premium_icon No longer a one pub town: Rural area left with just a servo

    News 120 year old pub closes the doors with no notice to locals

    Legal disputes lead to downfall of Murphy's empire

    premium_icon Legal disputes lead to downfall of Murphy's empire

    News 'I put my heart and soul and everything I ever had into the company'

    For the love of sweet honey at buzzing Byfield property

    premium_icon For the love of sweet honey at buzzing Byfield property

    News HOME GROWN: Migratory beekeepers who moves around their hives

    CQ man injured following quad bike crash

    CQ man injured following quad bike crash

    News Two men were allegedly involved in the crash early this morning

    Local Partners