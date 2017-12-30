Woman punched, beaten with gardening stake

CRIME: Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Griffin discusses the assault that occurred in Koongal at 8.45am.

A WOMAN was allegedly punched and hit in the head with a garden stake as she attempted to stop a man beating her two dogs.

The woman was gardening in the front yard of her Bryant St home in Koongal yesterday morning when she noticed a man hitting her two dogs with a stake.

She yelled out to the man, who jumped the fence and allegedly punched her multiple times before grabbing another gardening stake and hitting her in the head with it.

The 54-year-old woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for facial injuries including a suspected fractured cheek bone, bruising, swelling and lacerations to the back of her head.

The 33-year-old Koongal man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with animal cruelty, grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm, trespass and obstruct police.

The man and woman were not known to each other.

The man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 2.