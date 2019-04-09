Woman punched in head driving multiple times by drunk man

Gibson Keripo Gela was sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court today after pleading guilty to three counts of common assault and one of choking.

A MAN who had been jailed for assaulting his naked partner while outside her house during a domestic violence incident, kicked her and jumped on her head and neck, has been jailed again for another prolonged assault on a woman.

Gibson Keripo Gela was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court today after pleading guilty to three counts of common assault and one of choking.

Gela had attended a funeral in Hughenden on February 3, 2018, and after drinking all day he carried out multiple assaults on his partner while she was driving, with one occasion while children were in the vehicle.

Judge Michael Burnett said Gela had been verbally abusive towards the victim prior to punching her in the left side of the face on the first occasion.

He said she drove off with friends and left him at the hotel.

The victim returned hours later, when she picked Gela and his brother up before picking up the children from another location.

"At that stage you were agitated and threaten to punch the complainant but your brother intervened," Judge Burnett said.

After returning home, Gela continued to verbally abuse the victim and while sitting in the front seat of the car, he punched her in the cheek.

"She was scared for the children, so she continued driving to the residence," Judge Burnett said.

The victim, with the children, then returned to the hotel where post-funeral drinking was taking place.

The court heard Gela returned to the hotel about 8pm and hit her twice in the face while they were outside a hotel room, which caused her pain and blurred vision.

Gela then put both hands around the victim's neck and squeezed for about 10 seconds, choking her until she couldn't breathe.

He then demanded she take him to a bottle shop for more rum before ordering her to drive around town while punching her twice in the face. He then directed her to drive "out into the bush" and threatened to kill her.

The court heard she escaped by faking a need to use a toilet and she found her way to hospital.

The court heard Gela's criminal history included an incident in April 2012 where he attended a partner's residence in Woorabinda, kicked down her door and when the woman came out, he grabbed her by the hair and threw her on the floor, kicking her in the back.

Gela threw something at the woman many times before saying "you are supposed to be getting our kids. You'd better come with me now ... or I'll cut your throat" and then began punching her.

Gela then dragged her out of the house, where she stripped naked prior to him kicking her and then jumping on her head and neck several times.

When police arrived, they found the woman in a bedroom, wrapped in a blanket, naked, dazed and covered in blood.

Gela was sentenced to a 24-month prison term for the April 2012 offending.

Judge Burnett ordered Gela to a 2½-year prison term, declared two days pre-sentence custody, with parole release on October 8.