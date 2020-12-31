Woman punched in head multiple times while in chemist

A woman who punched another woman in the head five to six times while at a chemist counter claimed she was frustrated at not being paid back money.

Chantelle Courtney Kemp, 24, pleaded guilty on December 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of common assault.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Kemp attended Stockland Rockhampton on November 30 and sighted the victim at 12.10pm, she shouted at the victim and followed her to the counter of Priceline Chemist.

Ms Kurtz said the victim asked Kemp to go away before Kemp punched her in the head five or six times.

She said Kemp then told the victim “next time. You know where I live”.

Ms Kurtz said Kemp told police she was frustrated over financial matters and “just seeing the victim” made her want to punch her.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said her client, a single mother of two children, knew the victim as they had dated her brother.

She said Kemp helped the victim out financially when her brother couldn’t, by way of letting her use her Afterpay account.

Ms Craven said Kemp had asked the victim nicely and repeatedly to pay her back but the victim did not.

Kemp had no history of violence.

Magistrate Cameron Press pointed out to Kemp this behaviour was not setting a good example for her children.

He ordered her to eight-months probation and a conviction was not recorded.