Woman punches dancer because they ‘bumped into her friend’

A WOMAN who punched someone on the dance floor because they bumped into her friend had a history of alcohol-fuelled violence.

Chantelle Marie Dodd, 27, pleaded guilty on November 5 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm in a public place while intoxicated.

Dodd assaulted the person at the Agnes Water Tavern on October 27, 2019.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Dodd had two entries on her criminal record – the first a drunk and disorderly in a licence premises conviction and the second a common assault on a security guard in Toowoomba where she struck them in the chest.

She said at Agnes Water, Dodd first yelled at the victim after they bumped into Dodd’s friend on the dance floor, and then Dodd punched the person in the face, splitting their lip and bruising their chin.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had a full-time job, her own accommodation and a car.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it was alcohol which caused Dodd’s behaviour, leading her to court for the third time.

“You make poor choices and react poorly because of alcohol,” she said.

Ms Beckinsale said it was sad to see someone with very good prospects before the court behaving this way, particular after the good character reference her boss wrote about her.

Dodd was ordered to 40 hours community service and 12 months probation. No conviction recorded.

