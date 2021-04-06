Woman punches husband in face after ‘self medicating’ with alcohol

A woman who drank alcohol instead of dealing with mental health issues ended up punching her partner during a drinking episode.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on March 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said the defendant had four prior convictions for breaching domestic violence orders and one for assault occasioning bodily harm.

“This involves the defendant having punched a person,” he said.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client, 30, was still married to the victim and they had been together since 2009.

She said the defendant, a mother of two, had battled with mental health issues – anxiety and associated personality disorder – since she was 17.

Ms Harris said her client was attempting to give up alcohol after turning to the substance instead of dealing with her mental health issues for the past few years.

She said during this incident in October 2020, the defendant and her husband had separated but were drinking together when they got into a heated argument.

Ms Harris said her husband worked away and her client had been on a waiting list for Step Up, Step Down in Gladstone at the time of the offence.

She said her client had also attended Gumbi Gumbi between May and June 2020 and had been admitted as an inpatient at the mental health unit earlier this year.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said that at the time of this offence, the defendant was on a probation order.

“You grabbed the shirt of the aggrieved, tearing the front pocket and then punched the victim several times in the face with a closed fist,” he said.

Mr Schubert ordered the defendant to three months prison, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.