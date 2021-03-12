Woman punches partner for being a ‘snob’

The woman was said to have punched her partner in the mouth, causing her lower lip to bleed and swell.

A woman in her early 20s was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service after calling her partner a “snob” and striking her during an argument.

The woman, 22, pleaded guilty to one charge of contravening a domestic violence order in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard that on March 10, police were called to an address in Woorabinda about 4pm.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said the defendant called her partner a “snob” for being on the phone.

He said police were told that an argument began and the defendant had punched her partner in the mouth, causing her lower lip to bleed and swell.

The court heard the defendant was taking medication for bipolar disorder.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told the defendant: “The problem for you is you keep coming before the court.”

She said a domestic violence conviction needed to “denounce this behaviour”.

“The community’s sick of domestic violence,” Ms Beckinsale said.

The defendant was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community service in 12 months.

Her conviction was recorded.